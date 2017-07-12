Man found passed out at South Knoxville liquor store convicted of 4th DUI

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Knox County District Attorney’s Office said they secured convictions Wednesday against a repeat impaired driver convicted after passing out at a liquor store.

John Dwayne Henry, 50, was found guilty of his fourth offense of driving under the influence. He was also found guilty of driving on a revoked license.

Knoxville Police Department said they found Henry passed out in his vehicle behind Southland Wine and Spirits at 211 West Young High Pike in South Knoxville at 5:30 p.m. on September 20, 2014. Officers said they saw empty beer cans and prescription pill bottles in his vehicle. Officers said the pills belonged to Henry, but had not been taken as prescribed.

Police said Henry failed a field sobriety test. When his blood was drawn, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation found the alcohol content was .201, twice the legal limit of .08.

“With growing prescription and opiate drug abuse in our community, we have seen an increase in the number of impaired driving cases involving both alcohol and opiates,”

said Knox County District Attorney Charme Allen. “People need to be aware that drugged driving is just as dangerous as drunk driving, especially when you combine the two.”

Sentencing for Henry was scheduled for August 21. The district attorney’s office said a fourth offense of driving under the influence carries a punishment between one and two years.