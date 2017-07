Related Coverage Woman charged in deadly shooting at Steeplechase Apartments in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE (WATE) — A Knoxville woman pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter after the 2015 death of her husband.

Officers say in February 2015, Tina Selvidge called 911 and said that she had shot her husband at their home at Steeplechase Apartments.

Michael Selvidge was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head inside their apartment.

Tina Selvidge was sentenced to serve 10 years.

