Knoxville boutique to raise money for Emma Walker Scholarship Fund

KNOXVILLE (WATE) — More than seven months after Emma Walker’s death, the community is continuing to show its support for the former Central High School student.
Emma was found dead in her home in November. She was a cheerleader at the Central and hoped to become a neonatal nurse.
A boutique located in Fountain City, Hot Southern Mess, is launching the “Can’t Shake My Faith Campaign” to help raise money for the Emma Walker Scholarship Fund.
The scholarship is given to graduating seniors with a minimum 3.0 GPA who plan to attend a Tennessee college in order to work in health care.
Hot Southern Mess will be selling special shirts starting Thursday. Ten dollars from every sale will go toward the fund.
There will also be a fundraiser at the store on Thursday at 7 p.m. Hot Southern Mess is located at 2904 Sanders Drive.
LISTEN UP! (Swipe left to see more photos) New year, new cause! The CAN'T SHAKE MY FAITH CAMPAIGN IS BACK! While we enjoyed raising money and being able to contribute to the victims of the Orlando shootings last year, this years cause is a little closer to home. This Thursday at 7 PM we will be launching our campaign, and a portion of the proceeds from each T-shirt sale will go to the Emma Walker scholarship fund. Emma was a bright young girl with a bright future. She loved animals & always seemed to have a smile on her face. We watched the community come together with love & support for their family & now you have a chance to give back again. The store will be closing early on Thursday July 13th for a special launch party for these shirts & a special remembrance of Emma. We will have food & drinks for all who want to stop by & see us. FAITH-in this world faith is the one thing everyone has, ours being is GOD, but whatever it is, no one can take it from you & it CAN'T BE SHAKEN!!!! Hope to see some friendly faces, friends, & the community come together Thursday at 7PM! And a HUGE SHOUT OUT to the lovely & talented @kristine102310 for we could not have done this without you! 📷💜 #thehotsouthernmessboutique #EJW #cantshakemyfaith #CSMF2017 #fountaincity #fountaincityboutique #tennesseeboutique #tnboutiques #community #centralbobcats #knoxboutique #knoxvilletn