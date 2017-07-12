Knoxville boutique to raise money for Emma Walker Scholarship Fund

Related Coverage Scholarship created to honor Central High School cheerleader

KNOXVILLE (WATE) — More than seven months after Emma Walker’s death, the community is continuing to show its support for the former Central High School student.

Emma was found dead in her home in November. She was a cheerleader at the Central and hoped to become a neonatal nurse.

A boutique located in Fountain City, Hot Southern Mess, is launching the “Can’t Shake My Faith Campaign” to help raise money for the Emma Walker Scholarship Fund.

The scholarship is given to graduating seniors with a minimum 3.0 GPA who plan to attend a Tennessee college in order to work in health care.

Hot Southern Mess will be selling special shirts starting Thursday. Ten dollars from every sale will go toward the fund.

There will also be a fundraiser at the store on Thursday at 7 p.m. Hot Southern Mess is located at 2904 Sanders Drive.

