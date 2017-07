KNOXVILLE (WATE) — A house caught on fire in North Knoxville early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters responded to the fire at 2516 Harvey Street around 3 a.m.

Crews say the home was vacant and had no electricity. The fire damaged the rear of the home.

No injuries were reported.

The Knoxville Fire Department says the cause “appears to be suspicious.” However, crews are still investigating.