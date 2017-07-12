Child nearly drowns in South Knoxville gym pool



KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A little girl nearly drowned Wednesday afternoon at a gym in South Knoxville.

Crews were called to National Fitness Center, 2934 Alcoa Highway, around 2:45 p.m. for a report of a child that may have been drowning in a pool.

A rescue worker at the scene told WATE 6 On Your Side the girl was alive and was being taken to UT Medical Center for treatment. No other information has been released.

