KNOXVILLE (WATE) — A person died during a motorcycle crash in Knoxville early Wednesday morning.

Knoxville police say Halden Louis Gunning, of Rockford, was traveling east on Kingston Pike on a 1972 Honda CB3 motorcycle around 12:40 a.m.

Investigators believe the motorcycle was going at an excessive speed when it hit a curb near Lyons View Pike.

Gunning was wearing a helmet, according to the report.