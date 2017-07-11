Texas teen electrocuted while using cell phone in bathtub

Related Coverage Fire department warns parents to check location of children’s phone charger

LUBBOCK, Texas (WATE) – A 14-year-old girl from Texas died Sunday after she was electrocuted in her bathtub by a charging cell phone, according to her family.

Family members told KCBD-TV Madison Coe was in the tub when she grabbed her cell phone, which was plugged into a bathroom outlet to charge. The incident happened at her father’s hose in New Mexico.

The girl’s grandmother Donna O’Guinn said there was a burn mark on her hand where she would have grabbed the phone.

The family says it’s a terrible accident that could happen to anyone, so they want to spread the message to be careful with cell phones.

“This is such a tragedy that doesn’t need to happen to anyone else. And we want something good to come out of this as awareness of not using your cell phone in the bathroom as it is plugged in and charging,” O’Guinn said to KCBD.

A memorial fund for the family has been set up on GoFundMe.