Sevier County man arrested after store burglary

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:
(Photo: Sevier County Sheriff)

COSBY, Tenn. (WATE) — A man was arrested after a burglary in Sevier County Sunday morning.

The burglary happened at Jack’s Market on Highway 321 around 3:21 a.m. An employee entered the business and noticed lottery tickets, cigarettes, and cash from the register were missing.

The report says Tanner K. Flynn, 21, can be seen on surveillance video driving up to the store and throwing a rock through the window.

Investigators found the vehicle shown in the video at Flynn’s residence on Rocky Flats Road. Also, stolen items were found at the home.

Flynn faces charges for burglary and escape. He is being held at the Sevier County Jail.

