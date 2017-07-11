Several flights to Atlanta diverted to Knoxville due to weather

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published: Updated:
Air France flight at McGhee Tyson.

ALCOA (WATE) – Several flights to Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport were diverted to Knoxville Tuesday afternoon due to severe weather.

McGhee Tyson Airport spokesperson Becky Huckaby says the flights, included and Air France flight from Paris and several Delta flights, were redirected for Knoxville as a safety measure and some have already taken off for their final destinations. No problems with any of the flights or passengers were reported.

Several viewers contacted WATE 6 On Your Side when they noticed the Air France Boeing 777 landing at McGhee Tyson.

Portions of the Atlanta area were under severe thunderstorm warnings for part of the afternoon.

 

