Rivals take center stage at SEC Media Days

Hoover, AL (WATE) – It was a Tuesday filled with Tennessee rivals moving from room to room at SEC Media Days, as Florida, Georgia, Vanderbilt (and Mississippi State) went through their annual song-and-dance with the assembled media.

Entering his third season at Florida, head coach Jim McElwain was defiant about his non-existent role in scheduling LSU for their homecoming game, after last year’s late-season flap between the programs resulted in the Gators giving up a home game to go play the Tigers in Baton Rouge.

For Georgia, talk turned toward the Hail Mary loss at the hands of Tennessee that changed the course of their season last Fall, while Vanderbilt’s Derek Mason, entering his fourth year with a team considered by many to be on the rise, flashed his impeccable style.

Still to come in the days ahead from Hoover, Alabama, Kentucky, Missouri and Texas A&M will be featured on Wednesday, before Auburn, Ole Miss and South Carolina close up shop on Thursday.