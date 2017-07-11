Oak Ridge company pleads guilty in radioactive shipping case

OAK RIDGE (WATE) – An Oak Ridge company entered a plea agreement Tuesday with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in which the company said it falsely represented that devices shipped across state lines had been tested to meet requirements of the U.S. Department of Transportation for radioactive containers.

A sentencing hearing for Berthold Technologies USA will be held within 18 months. The agreement recommends the company to pay a fine of up to $500,000 with up to $50,000 to be paid at the time of the plea.

The devices are used to measure density of fluids used in natural gas fracking operations and were shipped from Oak Ridge to Texas and Oklahoma in 2014.

The company also says it will work with the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration of the U.S. Department of Transportation to address any safety problems.

Berthold Technologies USA issued a statement:

Berthold Technologies USA, LLC accepts full responsibility and apologizes for misrepresentations that were made by former employees with regard to the origin and testing requirements for one of our devices. From the outset of this investigation, Berthold Technologies USA, LLC has worked to make sure that its products are safe and high quality. We believe that this agreement is fair and will allow our new management team to move forward and to meet those safety and quality goals.