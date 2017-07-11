New WIVK morning team announced

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A new team has been picked to take over for a pair of venerable Knoxville-area radio hosts.

A WIVK producer tweeted Tuesday the new duo, Tony and Kris, will be introduced Wednesday morning. Tony is from Ohio and Kris is from Alabama.

The two will be taking the places of WIVK’s Andy Ritchie and Alison Mencer. The duo teamed up for the country music station in 1997, winning a combined 10 CMA and ACM morning show awards. They said last month it was time for a change and time to do other things in life.

