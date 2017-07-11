Loaded gun found in McGhee Tyson passenger’s wheelchair cushion

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:
(source: TSA)

ALCOA (WATE) – A passenger was arrested Tuesday at McGhee Tyson Airport after a loaded gun was found hidden inside the passenger’s wheelchair cushion.

The Smith and Wesson .40 caliber pistol was found by TSA agents around 10:30 a.m. They immediately notified airport police who took the gun and arrested the passenger on a state charge.

TSA officials say while firearms may be carried in checked luggage if they are declared to the airline, in a proper carrying case, and unloaded, guns are not allowed in carry-on bags.

This is the 15th firearm discovered at McGhee Tyson Airport this year. A total of 16 were found there last year.

