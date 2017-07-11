Lego convention in Knoxville this August

Published:
Will Canipe, 8, from Wake Forest, assembles a "car, boat, helicopter, submarine" alongside his grandfather, Giles Jeffreys, from Wendell, during the BrickUniverse Lego Convention at the Raleigh Convention Center on Sunday, March 29, 2015 in Raleigh, N.C. Canine said he plays with legos everyday "except when I'm at Disney World and I'm at the beach."

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Lego fans will be gathering in Knoxville later this summer for a huge convention. The BrickUniverse Lego Convention will be August 26 and 27 at the Knoxville Convention Center featuring live Lego builds, a Building Zone with thousands of bricks for people to build with and galleries of life sized Lego models.

Professional Lego artist Jonathan Lopes will be on hand from San Diego to showcase 30 of his Lego displays, including an 8-foot high model of New York City’s Woolworth building.

Tickets are available for either day and are expected to sell out quickly. They can be purchased online at: www.brickuniverse.com/knoxville.

