Knoxville shoplifting suspects hit store employee with vehicle

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Knoxville police say two accused shoplifters who took items from the Sears in Knoxville Center Mall then hit an employee with their truck.

Police spokesman Darrell DeBusk says around 3:24 p.m., two men who appeared to be in their late 20s took items from the store and ran into the parking lot. An employee ran after them.

The suspects got into a Ford F-150 pickup truck and sped off, somehow managing to hit the employee, James McMillan, 42. He suffered a leg injury and was taken to UT Medical Center.

No other information on the case has been released.