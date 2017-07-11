KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A motion has been filed to revoke the bond of a former Vol linebacker after he was arrested on charges for driving under the influence.

Sean McDermott, Assistant District Attorney General, said the Knox County District Attorney’s Office filed a motion to revoke A.J. Johnson’s bond. Johnson was arrested Saturday morning at the intersection of Kingston Pike and Neyland Drive. Johnson was charged with DUI after he admitted to smoking a “blunt,” was given a field sobriety test and performed poorly.

Previous story: Former Vol football player A.J. Johnson arrested on DUI charges

Johnson was charged with two counts of aiding and abetting rape for an incident that took place in November 2014. A 19-year-old woman reported she was forcibly raped by Johnson and former University of Tennessee football player Michael Williams at a large gathering at Woodlands Apartment Complex.

The case was delayed after Johnson and Williams filed an appeal seeking the social media history of the alleged victim and three witnesses. Their trials had been delayed pending the outcome of the appeal, but an appeals court ruled they have a right to seek the social media history.

The case has now been remanded to trial court to set dates.

Previous story: Court allows social media records in ex-Tennessee football players’ rape case