Gunshot fired into Nashville McDonald’s during robbery attempt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police investigated an attempted robbery early Tuesday morning that ended with a bullet inside the restaurant.

Officers were called to the McDonald’s on Eatons Creek Road near Joelton just after midnight.

Investigators say two men with long guns pulled up in a green SUV and demanded employees let them in.

The workers denied them, and the men walked one of the employees at gunpoint to the drive-thru window.

A gunshot was fired from the SUV into the restaurant before the men drove away.

No injuries were reported and police do not believe anything was taken.

Police have not announced any arrests.

No additional information was released.