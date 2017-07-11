Event to offer free access to resources for Knoxville veterans

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Veterans and their families can get free access to local resources and services at an event in Knoxville later this month.

The offices of Sen. Bob Corker, Sen. Lamar Alexander, Congressman Jimmy Duncan, Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero and Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett are hosting “Joint Operation” at the Jacob Building in Chilhowee Park on July 19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

More than 70 organizations will come together under one roof to answer veterans’ questions and provide information on things like VA claim assistance, vocational rehabilitation, education, employment, mental health, housing, legal assistance and more.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s