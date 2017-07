SEVIERVILLE (WATE) — The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public help’s help for information on a stolen boat.

The boat was last seen at the Mountain Cove Marina around July 6. It is a 1995 red and white Maxum 1800 SB. It was on a 1995 escort trailer.

The sheriff’s office says if you have any information call 865-428-1899. Callers will remain anonymous.