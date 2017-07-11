Knox County construction worker rescued after trench collapse

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Sheriff’s Office reports they worked with Rural Metro and Knox County Rescue Squad to rescue a construction worker who was trapped in a collapsed trench.

According to the report, a 31-year-old man was in and out of consciousness and crews worked to get him out.

LifeStar is transporting the man to a hospital via helicopter for emergency treatment.

The sheriff’s office said more details will be released as the rescue efforts continue.

The construction site at 10520 Waterville Way in West Knox County near Lovell Road is meant to become an assisted living facility.