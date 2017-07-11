Armed robber enters Tennessee McDonald’s, holds employees hostage

DAVENPORT, Tenn. (WATE) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is hoping the public can identify a man caught on surveillance video during an armed robbery.

The sheriff’s office said a man walked into a McDonald’s in Davenport with a handgun on Tuesday, took two victims into the restaurant’s office and forced a third victim to open the safe. Investigators said the man took money from the safe and then ran away. None of the victims were harmed.

The suspect is described as a black male approximately 6′ to 6’2″ tall, 150-170 pounds, with an island accent. They said he was wearing sweatpants, a black jacket with “Mexico” on the front and back in neon yellow letters and neon yellow trim on the wrists and bottom, a black bandanna covering his face and a red and blue boonie style hat. Deputies said he had on gloves and was carrying a dark-colored backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Heartland Crime Stoppers.