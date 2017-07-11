2 job fairs to be hosted in Sevier County in July

SEVIERVILLE (WATE) — Job seekers can find many employment opportunities in Sevier County during the month of July.

There will be a job fair at Tennessee Smokies Park in Kodak on July 20 and a job fair at Rocky Top Sports World in Gatlinburg on July 25. The job fairs will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will be full-time and part-time positions available. Many industries will be represented including attractions, hotels/motels, manufacturing, restaurants, retail, and more.

Applicants are asked to bring copies of their resumes. There will be a copier available. A career coach will be on site to help with resume writing and interview tips.

Job seekers can find more information on the Sevier County Jobs website.