Voices for Trans Youth to ask Knox County Board of Education to adopt policies

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:

KNOXVILLE (WATE) — A Knoxville organization hopes to encourage the Knox County Board of Education to adopt transgender-inclusive policies. Voices for Trans Youth will address its concerns Monday during a press conference.

The organization works with transgender students, their parents and allies.

Voices for Trans Youth wants all transgender children to be treated like any other child at school. This includes allowing transgender children to choose which bathroom and locker room to use, and what sports team to be on. Also, the organization is asking for schools to call children by their preferred name and pronouns.

Knox County Board of Education is being asked to modify J-210 to include language that protects transgender, gender nonconforming and LGBT students from harassment, bullying, and discrimination. The organization wants schools to enforce the proposed policy changes.

 

 

