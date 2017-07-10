Suspect arrested shortly after North Knoxville gas station robbery

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:
Weigel's, 1700 Merchant Drive

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A suspect was arrested Monday afternoon just a short time after police believe he robbed a North Knoxville gas station.

Police were called to Weigel’s, 1700 Merchant Drive, just after noon. Officers said the suspect ran off then got into a vehicle away from store property.

The suspect vehicle was spotted just after 1 p.m. and officers were able to stop it at Stonewall and Connecticut. The suspect was taken into custody and is being interviewed by investigators.

No other information has been released.

