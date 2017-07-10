State says Hamblen Co. woman used TennCare benefits to sell prescription drug

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Hamblen County woman was arrested after being on the run for a year.

Ashley N. Barnard-Watson, 32, faces charges for TennCare fraud. Investigators say Barnard-Watson used TennCare benefits to receive a prescription for Subutex and sold the drug to an undercover informant.

Subutex is used to treat an addiction to opioids.

“We’re cracking down on people using TennCare to finance their drug habit or to provide a way for users to put the drugs on the street for other drug seekers to purchase illegally,” Inspector General Manny Tyndall said. “Local police and providers are committed to helping us eliminate prescription drug abuse, especially when TennCare is involved.”