Record-breaking 1,033-pound hammerhead shark caught in Texas

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KXAN) — There’s no doubt Tim McClellen will be framing the picture of him with the massive, record-breaking hammerhead shark he caught over the weekend.

McClellen won 1st place when he caught the 1,033-pound shark in the 55th Annual Texas City Jaycees Tackle Time Fishing Tournament on July 9. His catch smashed the 871-pound record set in 1980 in the Gulf of Mexico.

In a photo posted to Facebook by the Texas City Jaycees, the shark appears to be at least twice the length of McClellen’s height.

“Winning 1st place and smashing a 30yr State of Texas record Mr. Tim McClellen brought in this HUGE 1033lb Hammer Head Shark! “Thank you to all of the fishermen that participated in the tournament and all of our amazing sponsors and volunteers for helping us continue a Texas City Tradition!”