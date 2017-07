KNOXVILLE (WATE) – MOOYAH Burgers, Fries and Shakes is challenging customers Monday to eat a 10-patty burger.

The Knoxville location is celebrating its 10th birthday with a fundraiser for No Kid Hungry. Ten percent of Monday’s sales will go to the organization that hopes to end chlid hunger.

Customers can receive t-shirts and other prizes throughout the day. Ten customers will compete in the 10-patty burger challenge at 5 p.m.