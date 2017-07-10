HGTV’s ‘Property Brothers’ to appear in Knoxville to promote new book

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Jonathan and Drew Scott, better known as HGTV’s The Property Brothers, will be bringing their nationwide book tour to Knoxville this September.

The twin brothers are promoting their memoir, titled “It Takes Two: Our Story,” which gives an uncensored look into their lives.

The two will appear at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum on Saturday, September 16, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $39.75 and go on sale on Friday, July 14. at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com, by calling 1-800-745-3000 or by visiting the Knoxville Civic Coliseum box office. All tickets include a copy of their book.

The event includes door prizes, impromptu design concepts, behind-the-scenes bloopers, and lots of laughs.