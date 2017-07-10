Drinking more coffee could lead to a longer life, studies say

(WCMH) – Good news for coffee lovers!

According to two new studies, drinking more coffee could lead to a longer life.

The findings have reignited the centuries-old conversation on coffee’s health effects.

One study, the largest to date on coffee and mortality, found increasing coffee consumption could significantly lower a person’s risk of early death.

The second focused on non-white populations. It found that coffee has the same health benefits across multiple races, CNN reported.

People who drank two to four cups a day had an 18 percent lower risk of death compared with people who did not drink coffee.

“We looked at multiple countries across Europe, where the way the population drinks coffee and prepares coffee is quite different,” said Marc Gunter, reader in cancer epidemiology and prevention at Imperial College’s School of Public Health in the UK, who co-authored the European study.

“The fact that we saw the same relationships in different countries is kind of the implication that its something about coffee rather than its something about the way that coffee is prepared or the way it’s drunk,” he said.

The studies were not clinical trials, nor did they address the negative effects caffeine has on some people.

Researchers said the findings are consistent with previous studies that had looked at majority white populations. Both studies were published Monday in the Annals of Internal Medicine.