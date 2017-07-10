Butch Jones in hot seat at SEC Media Days for Josh Dobbs replacement

Butch Jones speaks at SEC Media Day on July 10, 2017

HOOVER, Ala. (WATE) – Along with Arkansas and LSU, Tennessee is one of three teams featured on day one of SEC Media Days.

This time last year, Josh Dobbs, Cam Sutton and Jalen Reeves-Maybin barged in with all sorts of hype, but with eight former Vols getting ready for their first NFL training camps, all about new faces are stepping up.

“Maybe it’s getting older but it seems like the summers go faster, and faster and faster,” said Jones. “It’s exciting, I really like this football team, I think it’s shown a great spirit, a great workman like approach.”

Jones brought a senior trio with him to Hoover in Emmanual Moseley, Jashon Robertson and Kendal Vickers.

“I think very fitting we would bring them,” said Jones.

It is those who did not make the trip though who lead the headlines. With Dobbs moving to the NFL, Jones is facing questions on his starting quarterback for the first time since his inaugural season on Rocky Top in 2013.

“I’m excited about all our quarterbacks, and they’re different, but they’re very competitive, and there’s no time frame. Their competing and helping each other every day,” said Jones.

A portion of media days is centered on projections. Tennessee was picked to win the East last season. With questions around Josh Dobbs replacement, the Vols will likely fall behind Georgia and Florida.

