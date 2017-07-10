Break-in at Goodwill donation center

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Goodwill Industries is working with Knoxville Police to track down the person who broke in to their donation location on Willow Avenue.

Erin Rosolina with Goodwill Industries Knoxville said someone broke-in and took off with some donations overnight on July 5. Goodwill has since filed a police report. While she says Goodwill has had break-ins in the past, she said the most recent theft is still tough to deal with.

“I think people don’t realize that if they are stealing donations from Goodwill they are taking out of the pockets from our job training programs,” said Rosolina. “That’s what those donations are going to support, so it definitely hurts us more than they might think. They might just think it is something we get for free, and while it is, it is going towards a cause that matters a lot to our community.”

Rosolina says that anyone who wants to help can do so by continuing to donate at any of their drop-off locations. She asks people to be on the lookout for any suspicious activity.