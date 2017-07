KNOXVILLE (WATE) — You see many commercials on TV advertising unique and problem-solving products.

The Better Brella says it is a new take on the traditional umbrella. Its reverse design keeps you dry during wet weather, especially when getting inside a vehicle. The water stays inside the umbrella when you close it.

The sturdy design promises to not allow the umbrella to blow away when it is windy.

The product comes in a case, which makes it easy to carry during dry weather.