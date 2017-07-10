Arrests made after 2 overdose at Sevier County home

SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people were arrested after a drug investigation in Sevier County.
The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office says emergency crews responded to two separate overdose calls at the same address Saturday morning.
The first report at 806 Carter Street was called in at 2:39 a.m. and the second was at 4:53 a.m. Two victims were transported to hospitals and are in critical condition. Investigators believe the victims overdosed on heroin.
Joshua H. Coleman, 31, was arrested after he was found walking near the home. He faces charges for possession of methamphetamine.
After receiving a search warrant, investigators found Daniel E. Smallwood, 34, and Amy L. Grizzle, 28, living at the residence.
Inside the home, investigators found xanax, clonazepam, marijuana, and substances believed to be heroin and methamphetamine. Also, drug paraphernalia, three weapons and counterfeit money were found.
Investigators believe the drugs were being packaged and sold at the home.
Smallwood faces charges for possession of narcotics with intent to resale, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal simulation. Grizzle faces charges for was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Knox County. Charges in Sevier County are pending for Grizzle.
