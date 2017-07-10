Amazon Prime Day to begin Monday night

WATE 6 On Your Side staff
(AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)

(WATE) — Amazon’s “Prime Day” starts Monday at 9 p.m. The promotion lasts for 30 hours and will end at 3 a.m. Tuesday.

The promotion is only available for customers who use the site’s subscription service. The subscription costs $99 annually. However, non-subscribers can enjoy the deals with a 30-day free trial. Also, the site offers a monthly Prime subscription plan for $10.99.

Shoppers can download Amazon’s app to get a heads up on deals for their desired products. Also, Alexa owners can ask the device for deals. Amazon Assistant will send push alerts to customers on prices.

Some of the biggest deals will be on Amazon products, including Kindle, Fire and Alexa devices.

