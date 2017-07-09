Video shows cyclist injured in Middle Tennessee hit-and-run

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Go Pro video captures the moment a car in Williams County slammed into a bicyclist.

Greg Goodman said he was riding a bicycle with his friend in Natchez Trace Parkwa at around 11:00 a.m. Saturday when a black SUV hit Noe, throwing him tot he ground. The National Park Service said the driver did not stop and left the scene.

Noe was treated at a hospital. Goodman said he is now recovering at home after suffering cuts and bruises.

The National Park Service said Marshall Grant Neely III, 58, of Franklin was arrested Saturday evening and charged with reckless endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to immediately notify of an accident and failure to render aid in connection with the accident. The park service said additional charges, including potential federal charges are pending.

Neely is the Dean of Students at University School of Nashville, according to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department. The school said they are aware of the incident.

The National Park Service has safety guidelines for bicyclists on the Natchez Trace Parkway online. They are supposed to share the road with drivers, and follow the same rules of the road, riding single file on the right.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Department says Neely is out of jail on bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on July 20.