Tennessee readies for SEC Media Days on Monday

Hoover, AL (WATE) – Talking season is officially upon us. The term coined by longtime SEC stalwart Steve Spurrier holds true every off-season, with Hoover, Alabama the epicenter of sound and fury over the next four days. From Monday to Thursday, the league’s fourteen coaches and 42 designated players (three from each program) will run a media gauntlet, shuffling from room to room to field questions both silly and serious. For football fans, it’s the unofficial start of another season on the gridiron, where your game on the field always matters significantly more than the game talked off of it.

Nevertheless, that doesn’t stop the annual summer staple from being a thoroughly enjoyable four days of football fun, a brief taste for fans before the flags start flying and fight songs start sounding a few months from now.

In what can only be termed a far cry from last year’s star-studded crop of attendees Joshua Dobbs, Jalen Reeves-Maybin and Cameron Sutton, Tennessee opted for a more low-key approach this year, bringing senior starters Jashon Robertson (LG), Kendal Vickers (DL) and Emmanuel Moseley (CB) to town this time around.

Though they won’t be in attendance, it’s more than likely plenty of Tennessee talk Monday will focus on quarterbacks Quinten Dormady and Jarrett Guarantano. Dormady, who boasts a bit of game experience and is coming off a strong showing in April’s Orange and White game, has to be considered the favorite at this point, though the battle for Team 121’s starter will most certainly carry into Fall Camp.