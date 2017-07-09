Police respond to bomb threat at Jefferson City Walmart

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WATE) – 3:30 p.m. – Jefferson City Police Chief Andy Dossett reports officers are working to clear the building.

Officials are trying to resolve the issue as quickly as possible, but are unsure how long the process could take.

3:00 p.m. – Jefferson City Police Chief Andy Dossett confirms that officers responded to a bomb threat at Walmart at 630 E Broadway Blvd in Jefferson City, Sunday afternoon.

Details surrounding the incident are unknown at this time, but police advise people in the area to steer clear at this time.

Police said this is “an ongoing situation but will be resolved shortly.”

More details are expected to be released soon. WATE 6 On Your Side has a crew on the way to the scene to learn more.

