Now hiring: Oscar Meyer Wienermobile drivers

(Oscar Meyer)

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – If your dream J-O-B includes driving around in a H-O-T-D-O-G shaped vehicle you may be in luck.

Oscar Meyer says they are accepting resumes through January 31 for a one-year “wienermobile navigator” position. The company says the job offers a competitive salary, plus expenses, benefits and clothing and a company car guaranteed to turn heads.

Have you always dreamed of working with hot dogs? Well, look no further. All of your hot dog dreams just came true. We could say “drivers wanted,” but what we really mean is WIENERMOBILE navigators ready to deliver unlimited joy to thousands of people every single day,” Oscar Meyer posted on their website.

