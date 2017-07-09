Gatlinburg Wildfire survivor group starts online petition against new resolution

GATLINBURG (WATE)- For this group of Gatlinburg Wildfire survivors, the newest resolution for Gatlinburg city commission meetings they feel — doesn’t let them ask the questions they want to know.

“Five days isn’t a problem for me, it’s the part that they can vote to decide which questions get asked and which ones don’t.” said Lauren Meier, a wildfire survivor and petition supporter.

Meier says she feels like basic rights of freedom of speech are being taken away by the Resolution 939.

Gatlinburg city commissioners passed Resolution 939 which stated a person must now sign up to talk five days before the meeting. The individual must also state the subject that will be addressed. The speaker will have three minutes to talk and the board will also have the right to deny a request.

“We’ve been asking questions, they sit at the panel and stare at us. They always say they can’t talk because they’re under this gag request. The odds of the timing is very strange to me. So, then we thought we’re going to get these questions.” said Meier.

Mayor Werner said the meetings were not as productive as he would like and he hopes getting the comments days in advance will allow the commissioners to research and hopefully answer questions. He also notes these new rules follow the same format as Sevier County Commission meetings. Mayor Werner said some of these people have spoken at those meetings with no complaints.

These new rules will be applied for the next city commission meeting. That is scheduled for July 18.