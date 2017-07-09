Father of Sweetwater baby left in stroller says drugs are to blame

On July 2, 2017 the Sweetwater Police Department arrested Rhonda Jenkins after her 7-month-old son was left alone in a stroller 1.6 miles from her home on Powell Avenue.

Police say the baby was sun burnt and only wearing a soiled diaper.

Rhonda’s husband and the father of the infant, Floyd Jenkins says the two have been addicted to drugs for a long time. He says the drugs are what caused his wife to leave their son.

“She’s a real good mama, real good mama, wouldn’t ask for a better mama,” said Floyd.

Floyd says he and his wife need treatment for their drug problem but don’t have the money to afford it.

“It’s the dope that’s a disgrace,” said Floyd. “I’m asking for help. I don’t got insurance, I don’t got nothing. I want my babies back at this house.”

Floyd’s sister Charlotte McNabb says jail is not the answer to her family’s problem.

“They are really good people,” said McNabb. “They just got on some bad drugs and they really need rehab.”

Floyd says he and Rhonda both are more than willing to get help so they can have their family back.

“If y’a’ll watching kids, I love you dearly,” sobbed Floyd. “I miss you too much”