Emergency crews respond to plane landing with gear trouble

MADISONVILLE. Tenn. (WATE) – Chief Chad Lemming of the Tri-Community Fire Department says emergency crews were prepared for trouble after learning a plane landing at Monroe County airport was experiencing landing gear troubles.

Madisonville and Monroe County first responders went to the scene and prepared for disaster after learning the plane was experiencing problems.

“This was not an emergency,” Lemming said. “We were prepared hours in advance to help if necessary, but everything went smoothly and no one was hurt.”

Lemming said he believes the plane was returning to Monroe County.