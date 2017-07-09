Cell phone video captures South Knoxville hit-and-run

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Cell phone video shows the moment an SUV jumped the curb at a South Knoxville apartment complex hitting and injuring three women.

The woman behind the wheel, Makayla Patrick, turned herself into police on Saturday. Patrick, 21, was charged with three counts of aggravated assault and one count of vandalism.

Previous story: Driver charged after 3 hit by car in Knoxville apartment complex parking lot

Knoxville Police Department said two of the victims had been fighting in Montgomery Village apartment complex’s parking lot. Investigators say Patrick got in her car and slammed into two women and a bystander on Friday.

Police say Patrick then put her vehicle in reverse, hit a parked car and then drove off. The vehicle was found at a nearby apartment complex.

The three victims, identified as Miranda Davidson, 21; Nneka Ruff, 27; and Shajuana Westfield, 28, were taken to UT Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.