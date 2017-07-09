2 Gatlinburg visitor’s bureau staff positions eliminated

SEVIERVILLE (WATE) – The Gatlinburg Convention and Visitors Bureau confirmed they eliminated two positions from their staff during restructuring.

Executive Director Vicki Simms and Tourism and Development Manager John Elder were let go, according to Gatlinburg Public Relations Manager Marci Claude. Claude said the city monitors the monthly budget and adjusts as necessary to continue marketing Gatlinburg to potential visitors.

The city of Gatlinburg confirmed tourism has been down since the November 28, 2016 wildfire. In the months of January, February and March combined there were about 63,000 visitors – down nearly 9,000 from the same period in 2016.

