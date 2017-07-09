17-year-old dies after accidental shooting in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A 17-year-old is dead after being injured in an accidental shooting at his home in Greene County Saturday. Greene County Sheriff Pat Hankins told News Channel 11, the shooting happened around 4:00p.m. on Warrensburg Road.

According to the Sheriff, the teen was holding the gun when it fired fatally injuring him. He was at home with family members at the time of the incident. His name is not being released.

Sheriff Hankins says no foul play is suspect. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the incident. The body has been taken for an autopsy.