RAM holds first clinic in Athens

ATHENS (WATE)– Remote Area Medical held its first clinic in Athens, Tennessee Saturday.

While government leaders try to solve the healthcare issue, RAM helps fill the gap for those who can’t afford medical care.

“I’d be hurting,” said Michael McGrath. “I had four wisdom teeth pulled last time and this time I got glasses, I couldn’t see to drive. It made it difficult.”

RAM CEO Jeff Eastman says 70% of their patients come in for dental and vision and only 30% come in for medical care.

“No matter what healthcare looks like, until it covers vision and dental it will always be a gap that RAM will fill,” said Eastman.

RAM will continue the clinic through Sunday. Tickets will be distributed at 3 a.m. and doors open at 6 a.m. Services are free and no ID is required.