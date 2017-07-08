Mom sparks outrage on social media over ‘pierced’ baby picture

FOSTORIA, Ohio (CNN) — A photo of a baby with what looks to be a pierced dimple is sparking debate on social media.

According to CNN, Enedina Vance posted a photo of her 6-month-old daughter on Facebook.

However, the stud is actually pasted on the photo — it’s not real.

The photo has been shared more than 14,000 times on Facebook, and has sparked sharp debate.

On one side, those who thought the piercing was real. Vance says she’s received death threats and other hateful messages from them, but others appeared to understand what Vance says she was trying to promote.

Vance calls herself a strong advocate against piercing or circumcising children.

And she says the photo was meant to spark discussion on the topic.

“So I got the baby girl’s dimple pierced,” the post reads. “It looks so cute, right?!! I just know she’s gonna love it!! She’ll thank me when she’s older lol If she decides she doesn’t like it, she can just take it out, no big deal.

I’m the parent, she is MY CHILD, I will do whatever I want!! I make all of her decisions until she’s 18, I made her, I own her!! I don’t need anyone’s permission, I think it’s better, cuter, & I prefer her to have her dimple pierced. Its NOT abuse!! If it was, it would be illegal, but it’s not. People pierce their babies everyday, this is no different.MY BABY, MY CHOICE!! PARENT’S CHOICE, PARENT’S RIGHTS!! Don’t judge my parenting, we all raise our kids differently, it’s none of your business anyway!!”