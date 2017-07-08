Former Vol football player A.J. Johnson arrested on DUI charges

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A report by Knoxville Police says former Vol linebacker, A.J. Johnson was, arrested early Saturday morning on DUI charges.

A KPD officer said he watched as a vehicle stopped at a red light at Kingston Pike and Neyland drive did not proceed through the intersection after the light turned green for two full cycles.

The officer reports he became concerned for the well being of the driver, and walked over to the vehicle to conduct a welfare check when the the vehicle rolled forward, striking a sign.

The officer reported when he spoke to Johnson, who was in the driver’s seat, his eyes appeared blood shot. The officer also reports there was a “marijuana cigarette” in plain view inside the car.

Johnson told the officer it was a “blunt” and admitted he had been smoking it. He also stated he had been drinking earlier in the day, but did not indicate how much.

The report states Johnson was given a field sobriety test and performed poorly. He was then taken into custody without incident.