Fire department warns parents to check location of children’s phone charger

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:
(Newton NH Fire Department)

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Does your child charge their phone on their bed or under their pillow?

A New Hampshire fire department posted a warning to parents on Facebook about the fire dangers of phone chargers on beds.

Newton Fire Department shared a photo of a phone charger that burned a bed sheet and blanket with the warning, “The heat generated cannot dissipate and the charger will become hotter and hotter.”

The fire department says the likely result from the heat is the pillow or bed will catch fire, which could put the child or teen in danger, as well as everyone else in the home. They are asking parents to check where their children charge their smartphones or tablets.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s