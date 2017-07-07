Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week: Toby

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – This week’s Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week is Toby the kitten.

Toby is around 10 weeks old and is a grey domestic shorthair mix. He very intelligent and active, according to the shelter, and is just the right age to go home with a loving family. Young-Williams adopts kittens out around eight weeks old.

Toby is also part of the shelter’s foster program, which is a great way for people to try out cat ownership and help save lives at the same time. If you’re not in a position where you can make a commitment for the next 15 to 20 years, you can take home kittens or older cats with minor illness that just need a little extra time outside the shelter.

For more information on Toby or any other pet at Young-Williams, call (865) 215-6599, visit their website, or either location at 3201 Division Street or 6400 Kingston Pike.