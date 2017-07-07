Wisconsin governor to Instagram haters: Have a cold one

FILE - In this May 23, 2017, file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker speaks at an event at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. On Wednesday, June 28, 2017, Republican legislative leaders and Walker are set to meet privately as a deal to pass the state's $76 billion budget remains elusive. Assembly and Senate Republicans were also planning to meet separately behind closed doors in the afternoon to discuss the budget. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer, File)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker has a simple message for all his social media haters out there: Chill out and have a beer.

Walker posted a series of messages Thursday night on Instagram and Twitter in response to criticism that his use posts are typically really, really boring. Walker often posts pictures of what he’s eating — including his standard lunch of a ham and cheese sandwich in a brown bag .

On Thursday, Walker posted a picture of a can of Miller Lite with the message: “For those in the liberal media who don’t like my Instagram, Facebook or Twitter, I have a simple response: Can I get you a beer?”

He followed that up by offering cheese curds and bottles of Wisconsin craft beers.

Even on Election Day:

Another brown bag lunch day.

